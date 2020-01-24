The 47-year-old Nienaber, who has been Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus’ right-hand man for several years, played a crucial role in the Boks’ march to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan last year.
Nienaber became the favourite for the job following the World Cup when Erasmus made it clear he would not stay on in the head coaching role - the position he only temporarily filled since taking up SA Rugby’s Director of Rugby role at the national body since rejoining the body in 2018.
Nienaber and Erasmus’ paths first crossed when they were both in the defence force in Bloemfontein and both were involved in Free State rugby in the mid to late 1990s.
They later also worked together at Western Province and the Stormers and also at Munster in Ireland, from where they joined SA Rugby two years ago.