Dillyn Leyds has been called up to the Springboks squad in Pretoria. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA – Uncapped Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni and his teammate Wilco Louw (prop) were called up to the Springbok squad on Monday in Pretoria where they will be based for the week in preparation for their Farewell Test against Argentina on Saturday. Meanwhile, three other familiar faces also re-joined the Springbok squad in the capital city; regular Springbok captain Siya Kolisi , fellow loose forward Marco van Staden from the Blue Bulls as well as WP utility back Dillyn Leyds.

The five players joined up with the returning Springbok squad at the team hotel and later took part in the Springboks’ closed evening training session held at Loftus Versfeld.

The Boks returned to South Africa on Monday from Argentina where they were crowned as the 2019 Castle Lager Rugby Championship winners following a comprehensive 46-13 triumph over the Pumas in Salta.

Uncapped Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni has also joined the Springbok camp in Pretoria. Photographer:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The Springboks are holding an open training session at Loftus on Tuesday (15h50 to 17h10), followed by a meet and greet when the Boks will join the sales force with tickets to buy.

Saturday’s match against Argentina kicks off at 5.05pm.

African News Agency (ANA)