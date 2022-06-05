Ntuthuko Mchunu is the new face in the preliminary Springbok squad

Durban - The man they call the new “Beast” Ntuthuko Mchunu, is the new face in a preliminary Springbok squad announced by coach Jacques Nienaber for the approaching series against Wales. The 23-year-old is among 17 invited players to the Springbok camp assembling in Pretoria on Monday as the world champions prepare to host Wales in a three-Test series beginning on July 2 at Loftus Versfeld.

Mchunu, like Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira is a former No 8 converted by the Sharks into a powerful scrummaging, ball-carrying prop. He is one of two uncapped players in the squad, along with Sharks teammate Grant Williams, who travelled with the Bok last year for the Rugby Championship but did not get to play. ALSO READ: Springboks to play New Zealand in London - report Mchuno is mostly used by Sharks as bench cover for Springbok Ox Nche and has had some memorable cameos, including some barnstorming charges to the tryline.

Two additional injured players, Montpellier scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen, will also join the camp where they will undergo rehabilitation with an eye on possible selection later in the season and the 2023 Rugby World Cup. With the Stormers and Bulls having booked their places in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals against Ulster in Cape Town and Leinster in Dublin respectively next weekend, the training squad will be expanded as the players complete their commitments, along with a handful of European-based players. 1️⃣7️⃣ players have been invited to the Boks' preparation camp starting in Pretoria on Monday - more here: https://t.co/NizbfpbkaV#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/4a8Nblivw5 — Springboks (@Springboks) June 4, 2022 Nienaber is excited about the group of players invited to the preparation camp with an eye of getting down to business with just under four weeks to go before their opening Test against Wales at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

“Most of these players were together for a large part of the 2021 season and they know each other well on and off the field, so we are confident that they will set the tone for an exciting season ahead when they begin the training programme on Monday,” said Nienaber. “We also know what Grant can do, he showed his class at our training sessions last season, and he knows our structures and systems well, while Ntuthuko has really improved a lot over the last year, and we are excited to work with him after showing what he can do for the Sharks this season.” ALSO READ: Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber - the watchman’s watching

Nienaber emphasised the importance of ensuring quality training sessions in the next few weeks: “We have worked hard on ensuring that we have a well-developed squad that syncs quickly, so we will work as hard as possible in the next few weeks to get the structures going so that the other invited players can slot in quickly and easily. “There are several familiar faces in the group and a few players who have been out of the set-up for a while, but we have our goals for this season and with an eye on the Rugby World Cup, so from a coaching perspective it is important that we know what talent we have across the board. ALSO READ: A Springbok team picked solely from South Africa’s URC players could beat Wales in June

“We will announce our official squad later in the month once we have a clearer indication of which players are available and the injury status of all the players. But the important thing is that we get going with our on-field preparations as soon as possible so that we are ready to return to action when Wales arrive.” After the series against Wales, the Boks launch into the Rugby Championship, where they will line up against the All Blacks in back-to-back home Tests, which will be followed by a tour to Australia and Argentina. They will then return home for their final Test against the Pumas in Durban in September. Players invited to Springbok preparation camp in Pretoria:

Props: Thomas du Toit (Sharks) Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks)

Ox Nche (Sharks) Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks) Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) Utility forward:

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks)

Grant Williams (Sharks) Flyhalf: Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes)

Midfielders: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks) Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)

Outside Backs: Aphelele Fassi (Sharks) Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz)