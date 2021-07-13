Our wingers are just as dangerous as Louis Rees-Zammit, says Mzwandile Stick

CAPE TOWN – Louis Rees-Zammit can punish you, but our wingers are just as dangerous. That was the word from Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick as the South Africa ‘A’ side prepare to face the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm).

Speaking during a virtual press conference on Tueday, Stick and captain Lukhanyo Am fronted the media, discussing various matters – from the violent lootings in the country to the much-anticipated run-out against the tourists. ALSO READ: Mzwandile Stick and Boks aiming to bring back some hope amid violence and looting Until now, fans have seen more from the Lions given they’ve played three friendlies in South Africa already and one against Japan, while the South Africans have only managed one game against Georgia as positive Covid tests were presented in both camps in the build-up to the second scheduled Test against the Lelos.

And one thing that came up during the media briefing was the Lions' wingers. South African-born Scotland international Duhan van der Merwe was massive against the Sharks again in their second warm-up against the Durbanites. Try-scoring machine Josh Adams is a sure starter come the Series. Anthony Watson is pure quality. And then there is the youngest player in the tourists’ squad – Louis Rees-Zammit. He got a special mention during a presser…and not just because he’s been named in the run-on side for Wednesday's clash. ALSO READ: Rassie Erasmus begging to add another SA ’A’ fixture to Lions tour itinerary

The 20-year-old sensation has been a massive over the last two years, and he’ll be keen to offer real competition to his more senior competitors. When asked about the threat he can pose, Stick said: “Looking at a guy like Rees-Zammit…he is really quick. He’s doing well at the moment. They have had some good warm-up games and he scored some good tries. If you give him space, he will punish you, we know that.” The Boks, of course, have the world’s best player in their arsenal: Cheslin Kolbe, while fellow World Cup-winner Sbu Nkosi is also in the starting line-up.

ALSO READ: Rassie names star-studded SA ’A’ team for Wednesday’s clash with the British & Irish Lions “The level we’re playing at is called Test rugby, and you will be tested. I can’t answer for Sbu (Nkosi, and what he makes of his speedy opponents), but I know one thing – he will be ready for the game. I’m looking forward to seeing Sbu goes, we all know how he is. And then there is Cheslin Kolbe, what he looks like at the moment…there is nothing he can’t do.” SA ’A’: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 S’bu Nkosi, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Japser Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff