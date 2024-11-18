Ox Nche cleared to take on Wales as Springboks guard against complacency in Cardiff

While Wales are going through their worst losing run in their history, Springboks assistant coach Deon Davids says wont be taking anything for granted in their last November tour match in Cardiff on Saturday. Wales suffered their 11th successive defeat this past weekend when they were hammered by Australia 52-20. The Springboks, on the other hand, are chasing their 11 win of the year and the third of their November tour.

A victory over Wales will also see the Boks finish the tour unbeaten, a feat they last achieved in 2013. However, for the Springboks, it’s business as usual as usual, and they will prepare for the match just like any other clash, even of the Boks had already beaten Wales once this year. “Wales showed against Australia what a gutsy team they are because although they started the match slowly, they fought back strongly before Australia pulled away in the end,” said Davids.

"Their scrums were good, and they are a physical side with good structures. They may not be in a good place (given their recent results), but we respect them as a team, and they've proven against us in the past that they are one of those sides that just don't go away.

— Springboks (@Springboks) November 18, 2024 “Over and above that we approach each game with pride and respect for the opposition, and our main objective is to go out there and always give our best.” Davids said star loosehead prop Ox Nche, who was forced to leave the field with a cut on his leg in the win over England last weekend, would participate in training this week and is available for selection.

But the man who replaced Nche in the front row, Gerhard Steenekamp, may get a start this weekend if the coaching staff decide to give Nche a break after he started in the previous matches against Scotland and England. Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus will name his match-23 for the Test on Tuesday. Asked if there was a temptation to send some players home who are not included in the match-day squad, Davids said that is a decision for the head coach. Erasmus hinted after the England match that he would like to give everyone in the group a chance to play on tour if possible.

“At this stage everyone will train with us this week,” Davids said. “We always try to select the best team we can according to the opposition’s strengths, and we really want to win this Test match, so we need to get the balance right between getting the desired results and also building for the future. “The luxury with this squad is that we have a core group of senior players, who can bring experience and leadership, but every player in this squad has what it takes to play at this level.”

Hooker Johan Grobbelaar, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and the only uncapped player in the squad, loose forward Cameron Hanekom are some of the players who could be in the mix against Wales thos weelend. “Johan has obviously been with us longer than Cameron, and unfortunately he plays in one of those positions where there are established players in Malcolm (Marx) and Bongi (Mbonambi), but I’m sure if he were to get an opportunity he’ll want to use it,” Davids added. “Cameron is a great athlete, a good learner, and he covers all the positions in the loose trio, so he is a talented player who has a lot to offer.”