PART 3: 5 Springbok wildcards selectors can think about

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Jacques van der Westhuyzen picks five Springbok wildcards that the Bok selectors can certainly think about until the sport resumes. With rugby on an extended break,picks five Springbok wildcards that the Bok selectors can certainly think about until the sport resumes. Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

The lanky fullback, who can also play on the wing, has been one of South Africa’s outstanding players in Super Rugby this year and it is only a matter of time before he gets to play Test rugby. Safe under the high ball, confident in the tackle, his biggest weapon is his counter-attacking strength from the back and his ability to read the game. He also has a decent boot on him. He comes across as a player brimming with confidence and eager to take on the very best, and the sooner the 22-year-old gets into the Bok fold the better.

Rikus Pretorius (Stormers)

It is unfortunate that the Cape team have backed Wales international Jamie Roberts to start this season as the promising 21-year-old Pretorius has had limited time to show what he can do. But, the centre - who starred at school and SA Under-20 level - has all the attributes to play Test rugby and with the national picture at centre not so rosy it is time for a player like Pretorius to be brought into the fold. Standing 1.92m tall and tipping the scales at 102kg he has the power and size, but also the hand skills, pace and vision to become a real star.





Sanele Nohamba (Sharks)

South Africa currently has a number of decent No 9s to pick from but two of the three who went to the World Cup - Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach - are based abroad, while the jury is out on the two Bulls Boks, Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier, as well as the Lions’ Ross Cronje. There are other scrumhalves who are playing well, but the standout youngster is Nohamba, 21. Still fairly raw, he has the pedigree having played for SA Schools and the SA U20s, and for the future is a player who needs to be backed.

Lions prop Carlu Sadie. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Carlu Sadie (Lions)

The Boks have a fair number of experienced tighthead props to pick from, but that picture can change very quickly. And the one man director of rugby Rassie Erasmus should look at for the next World Cup and beyond is Sadie (22). A block of a man who weighs in the region of 125kg, Sadie does not only pack power, but real scrumming strength that has left everyone who has worked with him in awe. He has scrummed against the best in Super Rugby and come out on top, and if fully fit will be a handful in Bok colours.

Joseph Dweba (Cheetahs)

At 24 he has done his apprenticeship, having earlier played for SA Schools and the SA U20 team, and it is now time to unleash him on the Test stage. In fact, it is surprising he has not featured for the Boks already. A big, powerful man who makes his presence felt, Dweba has been one of the Cheetahs’ most consistent performers in the PRO14 over the last three years. He is a strong runner, with good hands; he tackles hard and does his basics well Dweba has everything to be the Boks’ first-choice No 2.