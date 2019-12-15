FILE - Former Springboks coach Peter de Villiers. Picture: Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has lost his daughter to cancer, according to a reports. It was reported earlier this year that the former Bok coach had been by his daughter Odille Monk’s side during her chemotherapy sessions. She was diagnosed with cancer after a tumor was discovered in her chest.

“You mustn’t just tell your children you care, you must show them,” de Villiers was quoted in an interview with YOU magazine after his daughter’s diagnosis was made public.

De Villiers was in charge of the Springboks between 2008 and 2011. During his time, the team won a Tri Nations title and a British & Irish Lions series.

However, De Villiers’ biggest achievement was beating the All Blacks in five out of 11 Tests, which is the best record against the old enemy since the end of isolation.