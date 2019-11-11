JOHANNESBURG – Archbishop Desmond Tutu was one of the distinguished guests welcoming the victorious Springboks to Cape Town on the final day of their Rugby World Cup trophy tour on Monday.
"What this group of youngsters has achieved speaks, beyond rugby, to the possibility of what we can be," Tutu, an ardent fan, said in a statement after meeting the squad.
The South African team beat England 32-12 in the final held in Yokohama, Japan on November 2.
Footage on local media channel News24 showed Tutu, the renowned anti-apartheid activist, dressed in a green Springbok T-shirt welcoming captain Siya Kolisi with an embrace and a smile.
Tutu was also greeted by Faf de Klerk who took the opportunity to give the elderly gentleman a glimpse of his now famous swimsuit.