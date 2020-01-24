Pieter-Steph adds SA Rugby Player of the Year accolade to his haul









Pieter-Steph du Toit capped off phenomenal 2019 season when he added the prestigious SA Rugby Player of the Year award to his World Rugby Player of the Year accolade. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters World Cup winning flank Pieter-Steph du Toit has been named as South African Rugby Player of the Year, retaining the prize he won last year and adding to his 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year award. Du Toit, 27, who can also play at lock, was instrumental in the Springboks’ victory at the 2019 World Cup in Japan with his mighty scrummaging, ferocious defence and powerful running with ball in hand. “Pieter-Steph led the charge for the Springboks and he deserves this accolade to go with his World Player of the Year Award,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said in a media release on Friday. “The 2019-season will be ingrained in our memories for decades to come.” 💥 BREAKING - Du Toit scoops another top award

3⃣rd win in four years for the big Springbok looseforward

✅ Jantjies and Pollard also amongst the winners

🏆 Erasmus and Boks honoured for brilliant 2019



All the winners ➡ https://t.co/f4F2oTe1hP#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/j1dUhKBUvE — Springboks (@Springboks) January 24, 2020

Du Toit has also previously captained the Boks in the absence of Siya Kolisi and has chosen to remain in Super Rugby for the next two years, where he will play at the Cape Town-based Stormers.

Aside from his 2018 success, he also picked up the South African Player of the Year award in 2016. He is the third player after former flyhalf Naas Botha and wing Bryan Habana to win the award three times.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies was named Young Player of the Year and flyhalf Handre Pollard claimed the Super Rugby Player of the Year prize.

All the winners and other nominees are:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Pieter-Steph du Toit

Nominees: Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi, Duane Vermeulen.

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Herschel Jantjies

Nominees: Curwin Bosch, Sbu Nkosi, JJ van der Mescht, Damian Willemse.

Team of the Year: Springboks

Nominees: Toyota Free State Cheetahs, Springbok Sevens.

Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus

Nominees: Neil Powell, Franco Smith.

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Jaden Hendrikse

Nominees: Phendulani Buthelezi, JJ van der Mescht.

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Siviwe Soyizwapi

Nominees: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Selvyn Davids, Werner Kok.

Vodacom Super Rugby Player of the Tournament: Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls)

Nominees: Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), Duane Vermeulen (Vodacom Bulls).

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Joseph Dweba (Toyota Free State Cheetahs)

Nominees: Tyrone Green (Xerox Golden Lions), Ruan Pienaar (Toyota Free State Cheetahs).

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Cody Basson (Down Touch Griffons)

Nominees: Athenkosi Mayinje (EP Elephants), Domingo Miotti (Jaguares XV), Robbie Petzer (Down Touch Griffons).

SuperSport Rugby Challenge Player of the Year: George Whitehead (Tafel Lager Griquas)

Nominees: Jamba Ulengo (Toyota FS Cheetahs XV), Anthony Volmink (Tafel Lager Griquas).

SA Rugby Associate Member of the Year: SA Wheelchair Rugby (SAWR)

Nominees: SA Deaf Rugby Association (SADRA), SA Rugby League Sporting Associations (SARLSA), SA Schools Rugby Association (SASRA).

Outsurance Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

Springbok Women’s Achiever of the Year: Aseza Hele

Craven Week Player of the Tournament: Dylan Alexander (DHL WP)

Club Player of the Year: Leon du Plessis (Rustenburg Impala)

