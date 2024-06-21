Pieter-Steph du Toit aims to avoid another Wales loss as Springbok skipper

Stand-in Springbok captain Pieter-Steph du Toit is taking nothing for granted as he prepares to lead the world champions in a one-off Test against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday. It will be the second time Du Toit has captained South Africa, having been the skipper when they were beaten 22-20 by Wales in Washington in 2018.

"It almost feels as though I have a special bond with Wales because I made my Test debut against them and captained the Boks against them before, and now I have another opportunity to do so," Du Toit told a pre-match press conference on Friday. The 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup winner will lead the team out in London as the match is being playing outside the international window, which means France-based regular captain Siya Kolisi is unavailable for the game. Saturday's fixture will be South Africa's first match since they won a record fourth World Cup in France in October, with the game against Wales coming ahead of next month's two-Test series at home to Ireland — the only team to defeat the Springboks at France 2023.

Club commitments, injuries and a suspension left mean only 10 of the Springboks' World Cup final matchday 23 have been chosen to face Wales. Even so, veteran lock Eben Etzebeth — whose tally of 119 caps is one more than that of the entire Wales pack combined — is in South Africa's starting XV. South Africa will be overwhelming favourites to defeat a Wales side who have lost their last six Tests, a run that includes a Six Nations wooden spoon.

'Heart' But 31-year-old flanker Du Toit insisted: "In our last 10 matches, we've each won five games, which shows that there are no easy Test matches against them (Wales). "They are very physical, and have big guys in their team. Over and above that, they play with a lot of heart, so we expect them to keep going until the final whistle. They are the type of team that always keeps coming hard at you." And Wales captain Dewi Lake insisted his side would be up for the challenge.

"You know with the pack South Africa have got and what they are known for is dominance and coming at you. I am relishing the opportunity to go toe to toe with them," he said. Wales defeated South Africa in Bloemfontein two years ago when Wayne Pivac was their head coach, but only Liam Williams and Gareth Thomas remain from that XV. Lake and his team-mates travel to Australia next week for two games against the Wallabies and a match with the Queensland Reds.