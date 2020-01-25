Pieter-Steph's Newlands farewell goal is Super Rugby crown









Pieter-Steph du Toit with his trophy after winning the 2019 South Africa Player of the Year Award at SARU House in Cape Town yesterday. Photo: BackpagePix Springbok and Stormers star Pieter-Steph du Toit says he wants to take his international success into the Stormers this season. The 27-year-old Du Toit has added to his accolades by beating Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Duane Vermeulen to the top individual award in South African rugby. Du Toit became only the third player, behind Naas Botha and Bryan Habana, to take the title for a third time, after he also won it in 2016 and 2018 - which means that he’s now won it three times in four years. He was also named World Rugby Player of the Year after the Springboks’ World Cup winning campaign in Japan last year. “I will never take this for granted. If you check the names of the guys who have won this before me, it’s incredible. It’s nice to win this, but it’s all about the team, the team comes first,” he said. “I’m trying to build a legacy that everyone in South Africa can be proud of, especially my family and friends. People always remember the good stuff, so I’m hoping to leave a lot of that behind.”

The lock-turned-loosie is looking forward to continuing on the path of success he’s so impressively paved until now.

And now he wants to taste that success with the Stormers.

“With Dobbo (John Dobson) as the coach we’re doing a lot of things differently. I’m really optimistic and I’m happy that I stayed in South Africa.

“I was always scared that I wouldn’t be picked (for the Boks) if I played my rugby overseas. I want to be picked to face the (British & Irish) Lions, and that played a massive role (in staying).

This year will mark the Stormers’ last at Newlands before moving to the Cape Town Stadium next year, and it’s a farewell Du Toit wants to make the most of.

“It’s out last year at Newlands and it’s quite exciting, but it’s also a bit sad. The future always holds something new so we’re going to play for all the history made at Newlands and that’s going to be something that motivates us a lot.

"Winning Super Rugby at Newlands is the ultimate goal for me.

“We’re going to try and play a very expansive and attractive game and we need to win, that’s the most important thing for us this year.”

Meanwhile, Dobson has named a 45-man squad for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The group includes 10 Springboks, of which seven are World Cup champions, and a new signing is experienced centre and British and Irish Lion Jamie Roberts.

Dobson said he is happy with how their pre-season preparations went.

“There has been a lot of planning and hard work that has gone in to get us to this point and we are very pleased with the way that our squad is shaping up.

“There is always an air of excitement ahead of the opening game and all the players and management cannot wait for the season to get going.

“We have got some incredible players on our books and the focus now is on turning out a team that will make our faithful supporters smile with the rugby that they play and the way they represent the Stormers,” he said.

Stormers squad:

Juarno Augustus, Kwenzo Blose, Jaco Coetzee, Paul de Wet, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Johan du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ben-Jason Dixon, Schalk Erasmus, Neethling Fouché, Michal Hazner, Lyle Hendricks, Herschel Jantjies, Dan Jooste, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, David Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Leon Lyons, Godlen Masimla, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, David Meihuizen, Salmaan Moerat, Matt More, Ruhan Nel, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, Rikus Pretorius, Jamie Roberts, Sazi Sandi, JD Schickerling, Seabelo Senatla, Chad Solomon, Edwill van der Merwe, Ernst van Rhyn, Abner van Reenen, Chris van Zyl, Ali Vermaak, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas.

Weekend Argus

