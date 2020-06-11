Players Fund key in support of paralyzed rugby players - trustee John Smit

CAPE TOWN – The weekly live rugby interview hosted by historian Dr Dean Allen with stars of South African rugby in support of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund will take a different approach on Thursday evening.

This time around, it will feature former Springbok captain John Smit as well as recipient Lifa Hlongwa, who was left paralysed in 2017 after a tackle in a club rugby game went wrong.

Allen will engage with both the World Cup-winner and Hlongwa in a Zoom interview that will look back at Smit’s international and club career, while fans will also get the opportunity to post some questions during the session. Smit will be the third star to take part in the weekly charity interview, with Jean de Villiers, Schalk Burger, and Bryan Habana having joined the first three.

Funds raised through these events will be used to ensure that financial assistance remains available to its 107 recipients throughout the country.

Next week’s interview will feature ‘The Class of 1995’, with Springbok legends Morne du Plessis, Os du Randt, Joel Stransky, and Francois Pienaar sharing their views. Admission to the live interview will be free.

Tickets are available here.