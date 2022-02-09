Plenty of questions for Springboks’ Jacques Nienaber before All Blacks double-header

Cape Town - At long last! The All Blacks will travel to South Africa to take on the world champion Springboks in Mzansi for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. Yesterday’s announcement that the Rugby Championship will see New Zealand playing a doubleheader against the Boks in SA was a welcome development, after Siya Kolisi’s team had to endure a nightmare trip to Australia for the same tournament last year, due to Covid-19 protocols.

They had to face the Wallabies twice and the All Blacks twice in four consecutive weeks of Test rugby, and despite the two defeats to Australia, the Boks restored some dignity with a two-point loss and a two-point win over Ian Foster’s team. So, now we’ll see just how good the Kiwis really are, and where the South Africans are at ahead of next year’s World Cup in France. But before Kolisi & Co run out at Mbombela Stadium on 6 August to take on the All Blacks, there are plenty of questions that Bok coach Jacques Nienaber needs to answer.

The first contentious situation is at fullback. Willie le Roux is the incumbent, but for how much longer can the likes of Aphelele Fassi, Warrick Gelant and Damian Willemse be ignored at No 15? Le Roux is playing in Japan at the moment while Fassi, Gelant and Willemse are fighting it out in the United Rugby Championship.

A 💪 run from Warrick Gelant wins it for the Stormers.#SuperRugbyUnlockedpic.twitter.com/lc4svc7DX2 — Ultimate Rugby (@ultimaterugby) October 23, 2020 On current form Gelant probably has the edge, but Willemse has the inside lane with the Bok management after starting against Wales late last year. Fassi has spent a lot of time in the national set-up, but has had limited game time although he has also shown impressive touches for the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

The three-Test series against Wales in July will hopefully see Nienaber employ a new fullback, as he knows what he has in Le Roux. The next major issue is at flyhalf. Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies are the established pivots, but both have had injury problems in recent seasons. With Morne Steyn retired, who is the next No 10? Lions youngster Jordan Hendrikse is also injured, but is expected to return in a few weeks.

#TryTuesday with @HerschelJantji1 🔥![CDATA[]]>💯 pic.twitter.com/gEP2XHeWtm — Warrick Gelant (@WarrickGelant) January 25, 2022 Bulls star Johan Goosen is unfortunately out until about September, while none of the other United Rugby Championship flyhalves have really put up their hands. There is a similar issue in midfield. Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am are the first-choice centre pair, but should Frans Steyn continue as a No 12 back-up? What about Willemse’s claims at inside centre?

Can Andre Esterhuizen’s incredible form for Harlequins still be ignored? And then Jesse Kriel is also operating in Japan … Pieter-Steph du Toit is finally back on the pitch in Japan after missing most of last year’s Test season, but his absence highlighted a need for the Boks to identify a similar big ballcarrying No 7 flank. While Kwagga Smith did a reasonable job in Du Toit’s absence, Nienaber should consider having a look at young guns such as Bulls star Elrigh Louw and Stormers No 8 Evan Roos.