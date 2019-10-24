PODCAST: A box kick in the Fafs









Faf de Klerk has come in for some criticism after his recent performance at the Rugby World Cup. Photo: Steve Haag Sports/Hollywoodbets “Leave Faf alone!” That’s the opinion of one of our hacks this week in the IOL SPORTS PODCAST as our panel, expertly led by cricket writer Stuart Hess, with our rugby man Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Gauteng’s regional sports coordinator Morgan Bolton, discuss this weekend’s Rugby World Cup semi-final action. Listen in as we discuss the tactics of Springboks Rassie Erasmus, the impact of Cheslin Kolbe’s injury and concerns, or the lack thereof, of Wales bombing the Bok’s back three as they test S’bu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi and Willie le Roux’s aerial skills. Then there is the biggest topic of all, the Frenchness of French referee Jerome Garces, who will officiate his 15th Bok Test match.



We also spy out (see what we did there, eh?) the tasty treat that is England v New Zealand, as arguably the two best teams in the tournament go head-to-head in what will no doubt be a mammoth Test encounter.

So listen in on the IOL Sports podcast to get some real insight for this weekend’s Rugby World Cup semi-finals.





IOL Sport