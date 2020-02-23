To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CAPE TOWN – Cheslin Kolbe last played regularly at flyhalf during his school days, but starred for his French club Toulouse against Racing Metro 92 last weekend. The Springbok star returns to fullback for Sunday’s massive French Top 14 clash against Montpellier, who are loaded with a number of Boks themselves in the shape of Handre Pollard, Frans Steyn, Jan Serfontein, Johan Goosen and Bismarck du Plessis.

But could Kolbe don the No 10 jersey in the green and gold in 2020? “It’s been a shock to me as well, when the coach told me that I might have to fill in at flyhalf the past weekend. I just literally told him, ‘Wherever you need me, I will do the best that I can for the team’ – the team comes first, and I never want to let my teammates down wherever I play,” Kolbe told IOL Sport at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin.

“So, I always do the best that I can. But I must say, I had a lot of fun playing 10. It’s a different role within a game, within the structures at your club especially, because you have to give those lineout calls, scrum calls… you have to give direction to the forwards.

“So, there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it, but I really enjoyed it, and the guys around me made it so much easier for me that I could just keep on passing the ball and create opportunities for the players around me.