Johannesburg - The surprise announcement that Jacques Nienaber is to leave the Bok job to take up a position at Leinster in Ireland has sparked speculation as to who his successor should be. In one corner there is a good argument for continuing with the current status quo and appointing one of Nienaber's assistants, Mzwandile Stick or Deon Davids. This would mean continuity and also would send a good message that these guys were always there on merit.

For decades the All Blacks model has been to groom one of the assistants to take over. Although this hasn't really worked out in their latest coaching change in that long-time assistant Ian Foster hasn't cut it as head coach, and now they are bringing in an outsider in Razor Robertson from the Crusaders. There is also a sound argument that a World Cup provides a natural watershed. The Bok coaching staff has been together since 2018 and now is the right time to bring in fresh blood and new ideas.

Is it time to reward John Dobson for his brilliant work with the Stormers? There is an argument that it is time for the Boks to move on from their stone age game plan and Dobson would do that. What about Jake White? Yes, the Bulls have had a rough patch of late but prior to that he rebuilt the Bulls superbly and they were SA's best team for some time.

He has won a World Cup and has said that he has the ambition to do it again. However, would going back to White be a backward step? Are there any other contenders? What about Erasmus? Is he going to hang around post the World Cup? He is contracted until 2025 but he might also fancy going back to Ireland.