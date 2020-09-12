SportRugbySpringboks
Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard was hospitalised after a possible knee injury in the Top 14 for Montpellier on Friday night. Picture: Franck Robichon/EPA
Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard was hospitalised after a possible knee injury in the Top 14 for Montpellier on Friday night. Picture: Franck Robichon/EPA

Pollard hospitalised after injury in Paris

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

Rugby World Cup winner Handre Pollard was hospitalised after a possible knee injury in the Top 14 for Montpellier on Friday night.

The Springbok flyhalf had to be stretched off after in the second half after he was injured in a tackle and was taken to a local hospital.

The French side will be concerned as Pollard could be out indefinitely if the injury is serious and this could also mean he may miss the Rugby Championship.

"Generally when someone leaves on a stretcher it's never very good despite the fact there can be different degrees of knee injuries," Montpellier coach Xavier Garbajosa said in an article on Yahoo! News.

Share this article: