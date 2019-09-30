Springbok women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer is disappointed in his team's performance in Cape Town on Monday.Photo: @womenboks via Twitter

CAPE TOWN – Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer singled out the poor defence and his team’s struggle to capitalise on their scoring opportunities as the main contributing factors to their disappointing 47-5 defeat against Scotland at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Monday.

“I am very disappointed, it was a tough day at the office,” said Raubenheimer afterwards. 

“There are a lot of things we need to work on, which we will do during the week, and hopefully we will come out with a better performance on Saturday (in the second Test). 

“Our defence is a concern, that is one area we need to have a serious chat about, and handling errors and penalties conceded were again an issue. As a team, we are learning slowly, but we need to take the lessons from that.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, Raubenheimer said: “One always needs to try to build on something. I thought our scrum was good and we created a few chances, although we could not use them. 

“But we need to improve overall I think, from an attitude and intensity perspective, as well as in our effectiveness in general.”

The SA were handed two yellow cards in the match, one in each half. 

African News Agency (ANA)