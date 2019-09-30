Springbok women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer is disappointed in his team's performance in Cape Town on Monday.Photo: @womenboks via Twitter

CAPE TOWN – Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer singled out the poor defence and his team’s struggle to capitalise on their scoring opportunities as the main contributing factors to their disappointing 47-5 defeat against Scotland at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Monday. “I am very disappointed, it was a tough day at the office,” said Raubenheimer afterwards.

“There are a lot of things we need to work on, which we will do during the week, and hopefully we will come out with a better performance on Saturday (in the second Test).

“Our defence is a concern, that is one area we need to have a serious chat about, and handling errors and penalties conceded were again an issue. As a team, we are learning slowly, but we need to take the lessons from that.”