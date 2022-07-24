Positives and negatives in Springbok women’s loss to Japan, says coach Stanley Raubenheimer

Cape Town — Springbok Women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer says their 15-6 defeat to Japan in the Kamaishi Unosumai Memorial Stadium in Iwate on Sunday produced both positives and negatives. The Springbok Women led 6-5 at the break in their first of two Tests in the Japan Rugby Challenge Series, but couldn't keep it up in the second half as the hosts came back to win the game.

The series forms part of the team’s preparations for the World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand in October. Speaking after the game, Raubenheimer said: “We certainly had our moments, and this is one that got away. “I cannot fault the effort of our players, but that is one of three principles we apply to our team. The others are skill and knowledge, and we were not as good in those as in the effort stakes. We created more than enough chances to score tries, which was pleasing, but did not convert them, which is frustrating.

"The forwards laid a good foundation, but when we breached the line, we tended to be too conservative.” While pointing out their work-ons, Raubenheimer was confident that they would learn from the experience ahead of their game in Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Saitama on Saturday “That is the nice part of a two-test series, we go again next weekend. I know we will be better for it, and I am sure Japan will be too. We had to overcome a long trip and very humid condition out there today, so will be in better shape next weekend. It was part of the reason why we toured here, to get the players to understand jet lag and humid conditions.

"I think they responded well and with regards to the bigger picture, the Rugby World Cup, we took a step forward today and will hopefully do so again next weekend. We have a couple of things we will work on this week and come back stronger in Kumagaya.” Scorers: South Africa 6 (6) — Penalties: Libbie Janse van Rensburg (2)

Japan 15 (5) — Tries: Seina Saito (2) Conversion: Minori Yamamoto Penalty: Yamamot @WynonaLouw IOL Sport