England powered their way through the pool stages and also got the better of Australia and then New Zealand in the quarter and semi-finals respectively. Proudfoot said the Boks, who beat Japan and Wales in their knockout games, would have to match the intensity and efficiency of the Eddie Jones-coached side if they were to have a chance of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup.
“I think it’s going to be very tight between the two of us,” said Proudfoot, whose Bok pack have become the heartbeat of the team in Japan.
“England were very efficient and very powerful against New Zealand and were probably the trend-setters. For us to match that intensity... it’s something we’ve spoken about.”
Proudfoot added there was a lot more to the England side than just raw physical power. “They were really good in the semi-final, and I don’t think it was just brute force. There was a lot of intelligent play, very effective play from their pack. I was very impressed with what I saw, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us to meet that.”