SA President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Siya Kolisi via social media. Photo: screenshot from @Springboks on twitter PRETORIA – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been sworn in as acting president of South Africa, as President Cyril Ramaphosa travels to Yokohama, Japan. The president will lead the nation’s support for the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final against England, the Presidency said on Thursday. “The final, which will be played on Saturday, is a repeat of the 2007 tournament where these two sides also squared off in the most important encounter of the Rugby World Cup,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko. “The president will lend his support to the Springboks and supporters of the national team in terms of his constitutionally assigned role of ‘promoting the unity of the nation and that which will advance the Republic.” From one leader to another. The whole country united.

As Ramaphosa undertakes this working visit to Japan, Deputy President David Mabuza is in the People’s Republic of China where he is co-chairing the 7th Session of the South Africa-China Bi-National Commission.

“The South Africa-China Bi-National Commission is a strategic platform between our two countries for engagement on issues of common interest including political and economic relations,” said Diko.

She said Motshekga will be acting president in Ramaphosa and Mabuza’s absence.

“In view of the simultaneous working visits by the President and Deputy President, President Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 90(1)(b) of the Constitution designated Minister of Basic Education Ms Angie Motshekga to serve as acting president from Friday 01 November to Sunday 03 November 2019,” said Diko.

