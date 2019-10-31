PRETORIA – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been sworn in as acting president of South Africa, as President Cyril Ramaphosa travels to Yokohama, Japan.
The president will lead the nation’s support for the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final against England, the Presidency said on Thursday.
“The final, which will be played on Saturday, is a repeat of the 2007 tournament where these two sides also squared off in the most important encounter of the Rugby World Cup,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.
“The president will lend his support to the Springboks and supporters of the national team in terms of his constitutionally assigned role of ‘promoting the unity of the nation and that which will advance the Republic.”
