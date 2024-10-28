Rassie Eramus mull over Frans Malherbe replacement after Springboks suffer another injury

The Springboks have yet to decide whether or not they will replace in the injured Frans Malherbe in the squad for their November tour of the United Kingdom. The Boks arrived in Jersey, a Channel Island located between France and England, without the tighthead prop, who picked up an injury while playing for the Stormers against Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

It’s a another blow for the Boks, who had already lost utility back Damian Willemse and utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels for the trip. Bulls No 8 Cameron Hannekom was called up for Willemse, while tighthead prop Wilco Louw back is the Bok fold after a three-year absence. However, coach Rassie Erasmus hasn’t made a decision yet as to who will replace Malherbe. Some of candidates include versatile veteran Trevor Nyakane and Stormers tighthead Neethling Fouche.

A brand new first stop on the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour ✅#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/y2jO78eohS — Springboks (@Springboks) October 28, 2024 Meanwhile, the Springboks will have a week-long training camp in Jersey before departing for Scotland for their opening Test of the November internationals. The Boks face the Scots in Edinburgh on Sunday, November 10, England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23).

Andy Edwards, the Springboks’ head of athletic performance, believes Jersey was the perfect destination to get the team’s preparations going ahead of what is set to be a tough tour against three fresh opponents. “It’s our first time together after the Rugby Championship, and with the players doing different things over the last few weeks, it’s good to get back together and regroup,” said Edwards. “The Vodacom URC players had a combination of down time with others playing, and the UK and European-based players are also back from their clubs, while the Japanese players were on a break.

“The main thing is to get back into the swing of things in terms of what the coaches want to do planning wise, and tightening things up again before the November internationals. “With us being in Jersey, which is close to the UK, it will certainly make the transition easier for the players ahead of the November tour.” Edwards says preparing in Jersey will allow the players to work hard, while enjoying the scenic and tranquil surroundings, which will give them some much-needed balance during their preparations.

“Jersey has everything we need, and it’s close to the UK, especially with us heading to Scotland next, so there won’t be concerns around long-haul travel going into the first Test, which is a big positive. “It’s also a small island and gives us an opportunity to experience something different. “I don’t think anyone in this group has been to Jersey before, and over and above that, they have world class facilities that are only a few years old, which ticks all the boxes for our high-performance needs with a great gym and fields.