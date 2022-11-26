Rassie Erasmus and World Rugby hold ‘positive discussions’ after latest ban

Durban - The healing process has begun! At long last, there has been a positive development in the Rassie Erasmus saga after World Rugby revealed that they had met with Erasmus in London on Thursday and enjoyed constructive talks. And Erasmus broke his (brief) social media silence to tweet “Thank you WR and let’s move one!!”

While no resolutions have yet been reached, at least the aggrieved parties are communicating. A statement said: “World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin, and World Rugby Director of Rugby, Phil Davies, met with South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus on Thursday and held positive discussions regarding recent events and match official communications in general. “Views were exchanged resulting in a better understanding of the respective positions.

Thank you WR and lets move on !! pic.twitter.com/gCCflGfF4b — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) November 26, 2022 “There was agreement that further dialogue was needed in terms of enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials to ensure all can play their part in creating great spectacles and avoid frustration but in a way that underpins the respect for match officials, coaches and players. “Further dialogue will continue after today’s final Springbok test of the year.” This is indeed a positive development because many feared that Erasmus was in for further and more serious censure next week, with the Springboks’ season over.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has been silent on the issue but is known to be furious with Erasmus for resuming his commentary on match officials from the day his one-year- suspension ended at the beginning of November, which happened to be his 50th birthday and the Boks’ match against Ireland. Erasmus may yet be disciplined next week by his employers but the sting will be taken out of it now that he is talking to World Rugby. @MikeGreenaway67