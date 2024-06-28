Rassie Erasmus believes Springboks are in right frame of mind ahead of Ireland Tests

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus says everything is going according to plan ahead of their much-anticipated two-Test series against Ireland. After an untimely travel delay following their Test win over Wales at Twickenham in London last Saturday, the Springboks have been busy preparing in Pretoria for next Saturday’s first Test at Loftus Versfeld. The second test is a week later at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium.

“We had a good and productive training week despite our flight from London to South Africa being cancelled on Sunday night, and it was pleasing to see how the players who joined us this week stepped back into Test mode and got stuck in at training,” said Erasmus. “Some of the players have been in our set-up for a while, which certainly assisted, and the new players also wasted no time familiarising themselves with the systems and we are pleased with how they slotted in.”

The Springboks retain the Qatar Airways Cup 🏆



Edwill van der Merwe scored this marvelous try on debut - the perfect reminder why he’s playing for the Boks 🔥#RSAvWAL pic.twitter.com/Z5t1fqOcci — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) June 22, 2024 Erasmus’ 39-man Springboks squad had their first training session of the week on Tuesday, before having two further training sessions on Wednesday. They closed off the week with their final field session on Friday morning.

The players will have the weekend off to spend with their families and will reassemble in Pretoria on Sunday. Erasmus will name his matchday squad for the first Test against Ireland on Tuesday. “I must give credit to our head of high performance and operations team for their hard work to ensure that the week functioned as smoothly as possible despite arriving in SA a day later than expected,” said Erasmus. “I believe we are in the right frame of mind for the challenge ahead against the world’s No 2 ranked team.

“We had a chance this week to analyse what we did well against Wales and the areas we need to put more emphasis on going into the Ireland Tests, and we were delighted with the professional manner in which the players made the mind-set switch to the Castle Lager Incoming Series. Erasmus: Siya to lead Boks against Irish.

More here: https://t.co/bnn4GauCur pic.twitter.com/i0H92wyekD

— Springboks (@Springboks) June 26, 2024 “There is a huge excitement in the group for the challenge ahead and that was evident on and off the field this week. “Everyone knows that a big step-up is required next week, but we are pleased with the momentum we built up by defeating Wales and getting international game time under the belt.