Rassie Erasmus’ days as Springbok waterboy are officially over

Durban - Rassie Erasmus’s days as a Springbok waterboy are officially over but the good news is that he will be back in the coaches' box alongside Jacques Nienaber for the Boks’ imminent matches against Wales, Scotland and England. The Boks are currently undergoing a training camp in France ahead of their tour opener against Wales in Cardiff on November 6 and director of rugby Erasmus will join the squad following his World Rugby disciplinary hearing, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

He is answering charges of bringing the game into disrepute because of a leaked video that condemned the refereeing of Australian Nic Berry in the first Test against the British and Irish Lions. The Boks held a media conference on their arrival in Paris and while coach Nienaber would not take questions regarding his best mate's case, he did clear up Erasmus' role on tour.

"Rassie will be here in his capacity as director of rugby," Nienaber said. "In the Test matches against the British and Irish Lions, World Rugby came out and made a third water carrier spot available. The normal trend was that there were always only two water carriers in the technical box, but then they made three available.

“That was a role we thought we would fill internally and it gave Rassie the opportunity to be the water carrier in that tournament. “We’re now back to two water carriers in the technical zone, so there is no space for him. “It was just for the British & Irish Lions ... Rassie made himself available there, but now he will fill his normal role as director of rugby and he will sit in the box with us.”