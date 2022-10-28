Rassie Erasmus: Duane Vermeulen doesn’t need more Springbok experience now

Cape Town – It was strange seeing Duane Vermeulen not being part of a Springbok squad for big Tests such as Ireland, France and England, but it’s all part of ensuring that he will be at full tilt for next year’s Rugby World Cup. Mind you, even then, the 36-year-old No 8 is not a guaranteed selection to make it to France next year.

Stormers star Evan Roos was the big winner of the decision to omit Vermeulen from the 35-man Bok squad on Friday, while Bulls powerhouse Elrigh Louw missed out due to injury. That allowed Bok coach Jacques Nienaber to bring in Bulls fetcher Marco van Staden as well, while Jasper Wiese is the first-choice No 8, with Kwagga Smith also able to cover the back of the scrum. Stormers veteran Deon Fourie can play in the loose trio and at hooker as well.

“Even if Frans Steyn (who is injured) was also fit, he wouldn’t have been selected for this tour. We always had a plan during the Rugby Championships and what we were trying to achieve there,” director of rugby Rassie Erasmus explained on Friday. “Some of the guys who are getting a little older in the legs, but who can still make it to the World Cup, we’ve seen enough and know their commitment. “And we think a guy like Duane doesn’t need any more experience now.

“And this tour is probably the perfect tour, where you are facing number one and two in the world, to try and see how some of the other youngsters get an opportunity less than a year out from the World Cup. “He is getting really well managed at Ulster, so we don’t think that he needs anymore experience. And the guys who are pushing really hard in the loose forwards will get an opportunity in those six games (on tour).” Among the 19-man SA A squad that will face Munster and Bristol on tour, Sharks loose forwards Phepsi Buthelezi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe will also hope to catch the eyes of Nienaber and Erasmus.

