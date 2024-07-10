Independent Online
Rassie Erasmus gives the diplomatic answer to Matt Williams’ ‘bomb squad’ rant

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was quite chilled in his response to Matt Williams’ rant about how the South Africans use their bench. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Published 9h ago

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus played with a straight bat when quizzed about Australian Matt Williams’ latest comments on the Springboks’ deployment of their bench following the 27-20 win over Ireland at Loftus Versfeld.

The Springboks went into the Ireland Test with a 6-2 split in favour of the forwards. Early in the second half, all six came on at the same time. The Springboks were awarded with a penalty try after a dominant scrum late in the match, with a lot of pundits hailing the so-called “bomb squad” for this effort.

The former Scotland and Leinster coach Williams first started taking jabs at the Springboks’ bench selection before and during the Rugby World Cup, basically saying it’s unfair and not in the spirit of the game.

Now Williams is saying the 6-2 split used in Pretoria is discriminating against the backline players and that the Boks are “abusing our safety”.

“In the 49th minute six forwards walk onto the field. Is that what the replacement laws for safety was designed for?” Williams asked on a Virgin Media Sport podcast.

“It’s not a criticism of South Africa or Rassie Erasmus. It’s a criticism of World Rugby. The South Africans took full advantage of a loophole in the system and that penalty try comes from that.

— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 7, 2024

“It’s discriminates against backs. Our game is for all shapes and sizes.

“The replacement laws will be reviewed in November, and this needs a serious review. It’s abusing what our games need to be, abusing our ethos, traditions and our safety.”

Erasmus, however, was quite chilled in his response. He also mentioned that Ireland has often also used the 6-2 split in the past - most recently in the Six Nations.

“Our reality is ... we could have send them on one by one, but we put on all six at the same time, and I don’t know how that is dangerous,” said Erasmus.

“Ireland have also played a 6-2 split in the past and I don’t think Ireland feels [that it’s dangerous]. I don’t think Andy Farrell feels that way. It’s just one individual who mentioned it.”

The scrums were the one of the biggest talking points after the first Test, with Ireland seemingly trying to avoid the initial hit against the powerful Bok scrum.

— Motshidisi E. Mohono (@MotshidisiM) July 6, 2024

It was an even contest for much of the match, until the defining scrum late in the Test five metres from the Irish goalline, where the Springboks’ pack just smashed their counterparts to earn the seven points.

“When it comes to scrums, we had quite a good chat with Daan and the whole pack,” Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi said.

“We were frustrated in the first half because Ireland came with a lot of tricks at scrum time. We just want a fair competition, a fair contest.

“The bomb squad did an amazing job coming on, and the penalty try was amazing for everyone. But there is a lot of improvement to be done when it comes to scrumming against them.”

@JohnGoliath82

