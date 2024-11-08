Rassie Erasmus on Springbok line-up shuffle against Scotland: Fresh legs for upcoming England Test

There were also changes in the backline, with Jaden Hendrikse the only player from the Springboks’ last game in the Rugby Championship who kept his place. Explaining the changes, Erasmus said it was with next week’s Test against England at Twickenham in mind. “We know that we are playing England in six days. With this, we’re hoping that our forwards won’t be flat when they play against England. Each pack can play in each half, so that helps with the six-day turnaround,” Erasmus said in Afrikaans during Friday’s press conference.

He also added that like Vincent Koch earlier this season, Smith, who often plays off the bench, will be in the starting XV for his 50th Test cap. “Kwagga is playing his 50th Test. Whenever somebody is playing on a special occasion, we try to make it special for them. “When we decided to start him, we also decided to give a bunch of other players a start, with an eye on the future. We know what the guys playing off the bench can do,” said the coach.

Speaking ahead of his first-ever Test at Murrayfield, Louw expressed his excitement, and was looking forward to be a member of the Springboks’ new-look loose trio comprising of himself, Smith and Van Staden. “Kwagga and Marco are both excellent on the ball. They’re both very physical, very energetic players, where I feel I might be more of a ball-carrying loose-forward, so I think it’s a good and interesting combination,” said the 25-year-old who will be earning his 11th Test cap. Springbok squad for Scotland

15, Willie le Roux; 14, Canan Moodie ; 13, Lukhanyo Am; 12, Andre Esterhuizen; 11, Makazole Mapimpi; 10, Handre Pollard; 9, Jaden Hendrikse; 8, Kwagga Smith; 7, Elrigh Louw; 6, Marco van Staden; 5, Franco Mostert; 4, Eben Etzebeth (captain); 3, Thomas du Toit; 2, Bongi Mbonambi; 1, Ox Nche Replacements: 16, Malcolm Marx; 17, Gerhard Steenekamp; 18, Vincent Koch; 19, RG Snyman; 20, Siya Kolisi; 21, Pieter-Steph du Toit; 22, Jasper Wiese; 23, Grant Williams