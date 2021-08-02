Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby to face misconduct hearing over ref video

JOHANNESBURG – World Rugby said on Monday South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will face a misconduct hearing for his comments about referee Nic Berry after the first Test loss to the British and Irish Lions. Erasmus, who changed jobs from head coach after guiding the Springboks to the 2019 World Cup, released an hour-long video last Thursday pointing out alleged errors made by Australian Berry.

World Rugby condemns any public criticism of their selection, performance or integrity which undermines their role. "Having conducted a full review of all the available information, World Rugby is concerned that individuals from both teams have commented on the selection and/or performance of match officials," it added. ALSO READ: Rugby Australia slams Rassie Erasmus over referee 'abuse'

In the video, Erasmus highlights 36 clips which he claims show mistakes by Berry and other officials in the match the tourists won 22-17. Last week, before South Africa's series-equalling victory, Rugby Australia called Erasmus' "public attacks" on Berry "unacceptable". "There is no place for abuse of match officials in Australian Rugby," the body said.