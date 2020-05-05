Rassie Erasmus: Sad to lose someone of Aled Walters' ability

JOHANNESBURG - The World Cup winning Springboks have lost another key member of their management team, just months after lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan in November last year.

Head of Athletic Performance (or strength and conditioning coach) Aled Walters requested, and was granted, an early release from his contract with SA Rugby and he will return home to the UK. He will take up a new role with a club from June.

Walters took charge of the Boks’ fitness soon after now director of rugby Rassie Erasmus returned to SA Rugby from Ireland in 2018. Both worked at Munster.

Erasmus, who coached the Boks to World Cup glory last year, paid tribute to Walters. “It’s obviously sad to lose someone of Aled’s ability, but we understand the unprecedented times we are in brings about difficult challenges and we respect his wish to return to the UK,” said Erasmus.

“Aled has made an enormous impact since joining the Springboks in 2018 and while I know that the whole squad will be sad to see him go, he will also have our best wishes for the future.”