Rassie Erasmus should be given more credit in Northern Hemisphere, says former England international

Former England international Jason Leonard believes that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is not given the credit he deserves in the Northern Hemisphere. The tactics and comments in the media made by Erasmus are often a point of ridicule without acknowledging his achievements, as he has played a key role in leading the Springboks to the Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

One of the big talking points during Erasmus’s tenure is the Bomb Squad. Unleashing almost an entire new pack of forwards during a game often has a massive effect and has been crucial for the Springboks in achieving exceptional results. This is something only the Springboks can really pull off with their incredible depth in the forwards department. Leonard, a former Rugby World Cup winner in 2003 during his playing days as a prop for England from 1990 to 2004, said Erasmus deserved more recognition up north.

‘It could be jealousy’ "I don't know if it's not liking him or appreciating what he has done. They don't seem to give him a lot of credit, it could be jealousy to a certain degree,” Leonard told SportsBoom.com. “It could be many things. If you look at his track record in the Northern Hemisphere, it comes across as dismissive.”