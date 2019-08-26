Muster's Felix Jones, Ian Keatley and Tommy O'Donnell arrive ahead of a match against the Cheetahs. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

DURBAN – Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is set to replace attack coach Swys de Bruin with Felix Jones, the Irishman that Erasmus worked with in his time at Munster. De Bruin recently resigned from the Boks management citing personal reasons. Jones, who played 15 Tests for Ireland at fullback before a neck injury forced him to retire, has emerged as the likely replacement.

It is known that Erasmus wanted to secure Jones’ services last year but Munster wouldn’t release him. Jones no longer has that problem because he resigned from the club earlier this year and can join the Boks immediately.

Erasmus already has two of his Munster team on board in defence coach Jacques Nienaber and conditioning coach Aled Walters.

The 32-year-old Jones was a member of the Ireland coaching staff in 2017.

Rassie Erasmus is set to name his squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in Japan during a live television broadcast this afternoon.





The Mercury

