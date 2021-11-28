Rassie Erasmus to share ’his side of the story’ in SuperSport documentary

Cape Town — South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has shared that he’s working on a documentary with SuperSport where he will be able to share “his side of the story”. Erasmus has been suspended with immediate effect from all rugby activities for two months and suspended from all match-day activities until 30 September 2022. This comes after he was found guilty on all six charges brought by World Rugby for his video, in which he points out what he thought Australian referee Nic Berry got wrong in the first Test between the Springboks and British & Irish Lions.

Initially, SA Rugby confirmed that Erasmus would appeal the decision, but last week announced that they have decided to withdraw their appeal against World Rugby’s verdict on the SA director of rugby. In a statement, they also apologised to the match officials that were involved in the Boks’ first Test against the British & Irish Lions in July.

In doing so, Erasmus accepted the two month ban and matchday suspension, which he started serving during the Springboks’ match against England at Twickenham. Erasmus shared the news about the documentary on social media on Sunday, but didn’t give any details on what exactly the documentary would cover or when it will be released.