When former coach Allister Coetzee was sacked after the disastrous 2016 and 2017 seasons not too many people would have thought the Boks would be a contender for the Webb Ellis Cup, but here we are, days away from the team playing in the final. It is a remarkable turn-around in fortunes and it has plenty to do with Erasmus. And it is the reason why he simply has to remain a hands-on coach.
It is one thing being a director of rugby and organising matters from an office, and occasionally venturing down to the training field and leading the odd video and planning session, and quite another being involved on a day-to-day basis and getting stuck in, all the time.
The rugby guru that is Erasmus can surely fulfil both roles, and must. What has happened to Bok rugby over the last year or so, and the turn-round that has been achieved, cannot be wasted because of poor planning, like it was at the end of 2007.
Jake White should have stayed on as Boks boss for another four years after he guided the team to World Cup glory in 2007, but a clash of personalities and who knows what else resulted in the Boks starting afresh and new in 2008. The team did well enough under Peter de Villiers, but they could have been so much stronger, considering the group of players who were then in their prime.