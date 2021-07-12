Rassie names star-studded SA ’A’ team for Wednesday’s clash with the British & Irish Lions

CAPE TOWN – South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus named a star-studded SA ‘A ’ team for their clash with the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. The 25-man squad, which will be cut down to 23 within the next two days, features 18 World Cup-winners and will be captained by Lukhanyo Am, while Eben Etzebeth will be the vice captain.

Five players in the starting line-up started in the Springboks’ Test against Georgia two weeks ago. Willie le Roux (fullback), Pieter-Steph du Toit (flank), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth (both locks) and Trevor Nyakane (prop) all played in that match against the Georgians, while Steven Kitshoff, Faf de Klerk at scrumhalf, wings Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi and centres Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am will add some more World Cup experience to the group. ALSO READ: Springboks to resume training after Covid-19 disruption 💪 Lukhanyo Am will lead a strong SA 'A' team in Cape Town on Wednesday

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/auX33gg76h#CastleLionsSeries #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/X87P8qrDFF — Springboks (@Springboks) July 12, 2021 Jasper Wiese (No 8), who made his Test debut against Georgia, joins Marco van Staden and Du Toit in the loose trio. The replaceents bench also has a heavy World Cup flavour, with Vincent Koch (prop), Kwagga Smith (loose forward), Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf), Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Jesse Kriel (centre) and Damian Willemse (utility back) all in the mix.

“We’re pleased to be able to name a quality team with a number of experienced players despite the challenges in the last week, which included the entire squad being confined to their rooms as part of the team’s preventative self-isolation measures,” said Nienaber, who has handed over the coaching reigns to Erasmus as he continues to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. “We may have lost our captain Siya (Kolisi), but there is a good leadership core within this group with the likes of Morné, Willie (le Roux), Eben (Etzebeth), Trevor (Nyakane) and Steven (Kitshoff), among others, whose experience will be invaluable in a match against a quality British & Irish Lions outfit. ALSO READ: Springboks Test against Georgia cancelled due to Covid-19

“Players such as Joseph and Nicolaas will also get their first taste of running out in the green and gold at senior level in what will mark a memorable occasion in their careers and we are excited to see them showcase their skills.” “Rassie has been hands-on in our coaching and team selection meetings, he helped formulate our team structures, and he knows the players and coaching staff well, so it’s not an issue to adapt.” The Springboks arrived in Cape Town on Sunday, while the players and team management who are in self-isolation will complete their mandatory isolation period in Johannesburg before making the trip to Cape Town.