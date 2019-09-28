TOYOTA CITY – South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus says a five-point haul and a run-out for his whole squad are the positives from Saturday’s scrappy 57-3 Rugby World Cup Pool B win over Namibia as he turns his attention to a must-win clash with Italy on Friday.
The Springboks ran in nine tries against a Namibia side largely made up of amateurs and, while Erasmus believes they did not show the dominance on the scoreboard some might expect, he was satisfied with the result after an opening 23-13 loss to New Zealand.
"I know it wasn’t a wonderful performance, but it was a good one and I think the first 50-pointer of the World Cup," Erasmus told reporters.
"We got the win and the five points, which was important. It was awful looking at the (Pool B) table and seeing us there with zero points.
"But at the same time, we are by no means thinking all is well now, we know where we are and what we still have to do.