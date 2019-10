Rassie to step down as Springbok coach









South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus will step down at the end of the World Cup.Photo: Christophe Ena/AP Photo Rassie Erasmus is set to step down after the Rugby World Cup. The Springboks are preparing for Saturday's final against England where Erasmus will lead the team for the last time. He has been fulfilling a dual role of Director of Rugby as well as Springbok coach since his arrival at SA Rugby. The last word from the coach before the RWC Final.

🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/VFe5IdZnjt — Springboks (@Springboks) October 31, 2019

The Boks have improved tremendously in the past few months with Erasmus at the helm.

Not only have the team made their way to the final but they have been nominated for World Rugby Team of the Year 2019.

Five coaches have been nominated for the World Rugby Coach of the Year 2019 award.



Rassie Erasmus

Warren Gatland

Steve Hansen

Eddie Jones

Jamie Joseph



Who do you think should win?



The winner will be announced on 3 November at the #WorldRugbyAwards in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/IELc6Po8lY — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) October 31, 2019

Erasmus has also been nominated for World Rugby Coach of the Year, which means a big weekend lies in wait for the team.

In a video on the Springbok Twitter account he thanked fans for showing support for the team throughout the tournament.

"I would like to say thank you for all your support you guys have been giving us, we can feel it full on, on this side. We really a united team and we know what this means for you guys on that side. We are so excited about this game."

Erasmus admitted there are some nerves but allayed fears this might get in the way of the game.

"We know there is huge expectations, we are feeling it. We are a bit nervous, the whole team is nervous, I am a bit nervous but we had two great training sessions, there isn't a lot of injuries and the team is well rested and fit. We are happy with with the way preparation went."

The match kicks off at 11am on Saturday.

IOL Sport