JOHANNESBURG – The make-up of Rassie Erasmus’ final 31-man World Cup squad has become clearer following the release from the current training group of four more players and also the now unavailability of the injured flank Marcell Coetzee. Props Lizo Gqoboka and Thomas du Toit, lock Marvin Orie, and centre Andre Esterhuizen were yesterday released from the Springbok squad that is camping in Bloemfontein this week, leaving the group at 32 players.

On Sunday, following last Saturday’s final warm-up Test on home soil against Argentina, Dillyn Leyds, Marco van Staden, Wilco Louw and Scarra Ntubeni were let go to return to their provinces to play Currie Cup rugby.

Ulsterman Coetzee, who missed out on selection for the World Cup in 2015 because of injury, has now - for the second time - been struck down by injury, ruling him out of contention for this year’s tournament in Japan. The flank hurt his ankle in Saturday’s Test in Pretoria and will undergo surgery tomorrow, sidelining him for up to 12 weeks.

The other players who were part of Erasmus’ initial World Cup plans, but are now seemingly no longer in the selection frame because of injury are Damian Willemse, Warren Whiteley and Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Erasmus has said on several occasions in the last few weeks that the recuperating, but still injured, men would find it difficult to make it into the final squad, which will be named on Monday afternoon.

The squad training in Bloemfontein:

Outside backs: Willie le Roux, Warrick Gelant, Makazole Mapimpi, Sbu Nkosi, Cheslin Kolbe

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Frans Steyn

Flyhalves: Handre Pollard, Elton Jantjies

Scrumhalves: Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach

Loose-forwards: Duane Vermeulen, Francois Louw, Siya Kolisi, Kwagga Smith, Rynhardt Elstadt, Pieter-Steph du Toit

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, RG Snyman, Lood de Jager

Props: Tendai Mtawarira, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Schalk Brits

