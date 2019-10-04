CAPE TOWN – Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer reshuffled his team for their series decider against Scotland at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, making six personnel changes to his starting side for the clash.
Shuneez van Heerden (winger) will make her debut after being named in the run-on team, while Prelene Pegram (lock) and Noxolo Mankayi (prop), who have retained their places among the replacements, also stand a chance to make their debuts.
Van Heerden’s inclusion on the left wing sees Piwokuhle Nyanda move to the right wing, with Nomawethu Mabenge moving to the bench, with the other changes in the backline seeing Chuma Qawe (fullback), Sesethu Mtshazi (centre) and Unam Tose (scrumhalf) earn their first starts.
The two changes among the forwards were at hooker, where Annique Geswind starts in place of Lindelwa Gwala, and Edwaline Dickson (No 8) comes in for Aseza Hele, who is nursing an ankle niggle. Gwala and Hele will provide cover off the bench.
Aseza is nursing an ankle injury, so we have opted to include her on the bench,” said Raubenheimer.