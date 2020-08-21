'Razor’ keen to sharpen skills against the Springboks with Gatland’s Lions

WELLINGTON - Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said he has asked about joining the coaching staff of fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland when he leads the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa next year.

Robertson, who missed out on the All Blacks coaching job last year, said a role on the Lions tour would help give him some international experience.

"I thought, look if I can't be involved with the All Blacks, what's the biggest thing - or actually bigger in its own self - the Lions tour - to get involved," Robertson told New Zealand radio station Gold AM on Friday.

"Obviously Gats (Gatland) has been hugely successful at the international level as a coach, so he's a person to learn off and also allows me to not have to go offshore to actually coach and get that international experience."

Gatland is taking a year off from coaching the Waikato Chiefs to coach the Lions.