KOBE – South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has a potential selection headache after third-choice scrum-half Cobus Reinach scored the fastest ever Rugby World Cup hat-trick in a dazzling individual display during Tuesday's 66-7 Pool B win over minnows Canada.
The opposition may have been weak in comparison to what the Springboks will face in the tournament's knock-out stages, but Reinach's clinical personal performance was eye-catching, and his 11-minute hat-trick showed off his all-round qualities.
"We are fortunate to have three quality nines," Erasmus told reporters in Kobe on Tuesday.
"Everybody knows Cobus' X-factor, I knew his dad well and the moment he sniffs space, he has got exceptional speed.
"He has not had a lot of game-time since I have been coach, it has only really been now at the World Cup."