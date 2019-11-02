YOKOHAMA – Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus underlined the importance of the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday by reminding his players before kick-off that they were not just playing for themselves but for the entire Rainbow Nation.
South Africa duly clinched their third World Cup title with a crushing 32-12 victory over England at Yokohama Stadium and man-of-the-match Duane Vermeulen said the players had kept that inspirational thought in mind throughout.
Vermeulen, part of an impressive loose forward trio that included captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit, said: "We were doing it for each other but also for 57 million people back home in South Africa.
The @Mastercard #ENGvRSA Player of the Match – Duane Vermeulen 👏— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
The Number 8 was a dynamic, physical and relentless presence 💪#RWCFinal #RWC2019 #RWCYokohama #POTM #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/cDrCpPCyzF