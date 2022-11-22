Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Return of the Mapimpi as Springboks rings changes for England clash

a Springbok rugby player with the ball evades the tackle of an opposition Australian player

Wing Makazole Mapimpi has made a return to the starting lineup for the Springboks against England on Saturday. Picture: James Ross/EPA

Published 34m ago

Johannesburg - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight changes and two positional switches to his matchday squad to face England at Twickenham on Saturday in the final end-of-year tour clash, with a handful of South Africa ‘A’ players and Canan Moodie, who joined the team as reinforcements this week, getting a run.

Nienaber has made six changes to his starting team with Jesse Kriel (centre), Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Evan Roos (No 8) and Eben Etzebeth (lock) back in the mix, while Damian de Allende moves from outside centre to inside centre where he partners up with Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at right wing after playing on the left in Genoa.

There were also four changes on the replacements bench, which will again feature the more traditional split of five forwards and three backs, with SA ‘A’ captain Thomas du Toit (prop), Marco van Staden (flanker), Jaden Hendrikse (scrumhalf) and Moodie being drafted in.

This follows the unavailability of Cheslin Kolbe (wing), Andre Esterhuizen (centre), Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf), Jasper Wiese (No 8) and Vincent Koch (prop), who all returned to their clubs.

Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Damian de Allende 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Damian Willemse 9 Faf de Klerk 8 Evan Roos 7 Franco Mostert 6 Siya Kolisi (capt) 5 Marvin Orie 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Frans Malherbe 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Mabnie Libbok, Canan Moodie.

IOL Sport

