Return of the Mapimpi as Springboks rings changes for England clash

Johannesburg - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight changes and two positional switches to his matchday squad to face England at Twickenham on Saturday in the final end-of-year tour clash, with a handful of South Africa ‘A’ players and Canan Moodie, who joined the team as reinforcements this week, getting a run.

Nienaber has made six changes to his starting team with Jesse Kriel (centre), Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Evan Roos (No 8) and Eben Etzebeth (lock) back in the mix, while Damian de Allende moves from outside centre to inside centre where he partners up with Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at right wing after playing on the left in Genoa.