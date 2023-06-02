Cape Town - In an article spanning 1 784 words on the World Rugby website this week, in an interview with All Black great Richie McCaw, “South Africa” was mentioned once – in a reference to their shock 2015 Rugby World Cup defeat against Japan. The New Zealand stalwart was asked about a wide range of issues to mark the 100-day countdown to France 2023, including his farewell to the game with victory in the 2015 final against Australia at Twickenham, which saw the Kiwis go back-to-back after the 2011 triumph.

“You knew finishing at a World Cup was either going to be extremely happy or extremely disappointing, no middle ground. It was a great way to sign off,” McCaw said. “The final had a bit of everything. I think for the first half we played outstanding rugby and, again, like early on in the 2011 final against France, the scoreboard didn’t quite reflect how on top we were. But then we scored early in the second half and I felt this could really go our way. “All credit to the Aussies. They hung in there, and we had a yellow card, and all of a sudden, it was back to, ‘This could go either way’.

“Towards the end, once we got the game under control again, rather than praying just for it to finish like in 2011, I was enjoying the moment because it was fun and it had quite a different feel to four years earlier. I remember thinking at the end of that 2015 tournament, ‘Why would you ever want this to stop?’” McCaw retired at the age of 34, after 148 Test matches. But the former openside flank was then asked about the 2023 edition in France, and he mentioned almost every contender – except for the defending champions, the Springboks.

“Putting aside my allegiances for wanting the All Blacks to do well, I think it is pretty wide open as to who might win,” McCaw said. “You are not too sure what might happen. So there is that side of it, and I guess from a New Zealand point of view, in the past, you have sort of always knew that if they can put it together, they can go and get the job done. “Whereas after last year, you sort of go, ‘Jeepers, there is going to have to be some improvements to put the team in the right spot’.

“I guess from a northern hemisphere point of view, Ireland have set the pace in the Six Nations and the French aren’t that far behind, so it makes it pretty intriguing. “There is no doubt that people consider the French and the Irish have got a pretty good chance of winning. “As we have found out in years gone by, where you are ranked going into a World Cup actually doesn’t necessarily count for a whole lot. But just to put aside the rankings, I got to see the Irish in New Zealand last year for three Tests, and there is quite a strong resolve about them, of knowing they are on a mission.

“The way they put together that series win was pretty impressive, and they have backed it up again just recently, so it is going to make it interesting.” McCaw went as far as to talk up the Wallabies’ chances under new coach Eddie Jones, despite the Aussies having won just five out of 14 Tests last year. “Eddie Jones, whatever team he takes over, he usually causes some change pretty quick and they get a real bounce, and he will probably do the same with the Aussies,” the former No 7 said.

“You might think they might not be where you would usually consider them to be, but they have a unique way of using what they have got to be right in the mix.” So, the Boks are clearly not considered title contenders by McCaw in France, even though they beat Wales in a home three-Test series, the All Blacks in Mbombela and England at Twickenham in 2022, while losing by three points to Ireland in Dublin and four to France in Marseille – with 14 men after Pieter-Steph du Toit’s 10th-minute red card. But not to worry: that is exactly how Siya Kolisi, Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber would like it…