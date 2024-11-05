Ruan Nortje living out his ‘wildest dreams’ in Springboks’ second row

While overcast weather is expected at Murrayfield on Sunday, the lock Ruan Nortje is enjoying his time in the sun in the Springboks’ second row. The Bulls man was probably only fourth or fifth in the queue for the Springboks’ No 5 jersey before the start of the international season, such is the quality of South Africa’s locks. It’s the envy of the rugby world.

But the 26-year-old was thrust in the spotlight after Franco Mostert and RG Snyman suffered injuries ahead of the Rugby Championship tour to Australia. Add to the fact that Lood de Jager and Munster No 4 Jean Kleyn are also still on the mend, the Springboks suddenly looked a bit thin in that department. But Nortje has stepped up in a big way, becoming a constant in the the Springboks’ engine room during their triumphant Rugby Championship campaign. He started in five of the Boks’ six matches, showing that he can be a regular starter after only playing bit-part roles in the past. Both Snyman and Mostert is back on this tour, but it seems they may play second fiddle to Nortje, at least in the first game against Scotland.

“South Africa is a place where you could say world-class locks are bred, so it’s a tough position to play in, but personally I see it as an awesome challenge,” Nortje said ahead of the Springboks’ November Tour opener against Scotland. I thought Ruan Nortje was absolutely fantastic yesterday #RSAvsNZL



58 mins (ish)

14 metres

10 lineout takes 🥇

9/11 tackles

5 passes

4 carries

1 defenders beaten

0 turnovers conceded

0 penalties conceded



Does he keep his place for Cape Town? 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/y61zqOSXVj

— HG Rugby (@HuwGriffinRugby) September 1, 2024 “I never in my wildest dreams thought I would be here today, and it shows that hard work pays off. It’s a privilege and my attitude personally is to approach each game as if it is my last and to embrace every chance I get (to play).” It’s that sort of attitude that coach Rassie Erasmus loves in a player and also the sort quotes that makes one believe that Nortje and the Springboks won’t be taking the Scots lightly on Sunday.

Scotland ran out comfortable 57-17 winners against Fiji on Saturday and will be looking to avenge their 2023 Rugby World Cup defeat against the Springboks. “We had a good week in Jersey with a number of training sessions, which were crucial to prepare us for this week,” said Nortje. “Scotland are a dynamic team, and they have threats across the field, so we know it’s going to be a tough Test, but we are excited about the challenge ahead.