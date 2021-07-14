SA ’A’ ratings: Just Cheslin Kolbe doing Cheslin Kolbe things ...

CAPE TOWN - IOL Sport’s rugby writer Wynona Louw rates the Springboks, errr, South Africa ’A’ side following their victory over the British and Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium. Let me just start off by saying all the South Africa ’A“ side deserve extra points for merely winning this game, especially with two yellow cards ...

Here are my ratings ... See if you agree. Willie le Roux 6/10 Few mistakes, but got stuck in. Couple of good saves from awkward kicking positions.

Cheslin Kolbe 8 Busy outing. Produced some of the best moments in the game. Basically, Cheslin doing Cheslin things … enough said.

Things you love to see: Cheslin Kolbe beating defenders for fun in the green and gold ⚡️



Lukhanyo Am scores the second of the night for South Africa 'A' as they go 17-3 up 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🦁



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 #CastleLionsSeries pic.twitter.com/X3oVBwd6eJ — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 14, 2021 Lukhanyo Am 7 Cleaned up nicely at certain stages. Did some big work. One of the Springboks who got very little wrong.

Damian de Allende 7 Did well to get the ball to Nkosi and work up in support in the build-up to the opening try. Busy shift overall. ALSO READ: Mzwandile Stick and Boks aiming to bring back some hope amid violence and looting

Sbu Nkosi 7 Scored the opener despite an extended period without game time, and that says something. Decent reintroduction to the Test arena. Morne Steyn 6

It wasn’t the ‘Bulls’ Steyn we saw during the domestic competitions, but as a flyhalf, playing under the kind of pressure he did at times, not much of his work could be faulted. Calming effect. SA 'A' scrumhalf Faf du Plessies got a yellow card against the British and Irish Lions. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Faf de Klerk 5 Got sent off towards the end of the first half, how justified that was is up for discussion. Other than that, not his finest outing, but it’s expected given the lack of game time they’ve had.

ALSO READ: Our wingers are just as dangerous as Louis Rees-Zammit, says Mzwandile Stick Jasper Wiese 5 Not the outing he would have wished for, but still showed some promise.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 7 This guy's effort doesn’t need much of a rating…he put in yet another huge effort. Marco van Staden 5

Made a basic positional defensive error, but overall, one to watch. Franco Mostert 6 Got heavily stuck in. We can always expect more from him...but he did what he needed to do.

ALSO READ: Alun Wyn Jones may return as Lions prepare for 'fourth Test' Eben Etzebeth 7 Charged down Farrell’s kick which led to the Boks’ opening try. Big presence, especially in the first half.

Trevor Nyakane 6 A scrummaging issue at the start, but overall, he did well. SA 'A' hooker Joseph Dweba goes on a run against the British and Irish Lions. Picture: Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Joseph Dweba 7

Had a busy shift and was typically mobile while he was on. Steven Kitshoff 5 If you’re used to this guy’s brilliance – as any rugby fan would be by now – you’d have expected more. Quiet game by his standards.