SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux ordered to pay back ’misappropriated’ R37 million

CAPE TOWN – SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has been ordered to repay R37 million to Stellenbosch University after an arbitrator found had been misappropriated from the university’s coffers, News24 has reported.

Roux, who held a senior position in the university’s finance department between 2002 and 2010, was accused of manupulating accounting systems to illegaly channel millions of rand to the Maties Rugby Club.

According to the News24 report, advocate Alasdair Sholto-Douglas SC delivered the ruling in which he found that Roux had breached the terms of his contract with Stellenbosch University by not acting in their best interests.

On Thursday, SA Rugby sent out a statement saying they were aware of the reports invloving its CEO.

“We have referred the matter to our legal advisers for their advice on governance matters, as we have throughout this process,” the statememt read.