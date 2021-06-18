SA rugby confirms Springboks to host Georgia in Gauteng

The Springboks will start their preparation for the British and Irish Lions tour with their two Test series against Georgia, to be hosted in Gauteng. SA Rugby confirmed early Friday morning that both Tests will be played in the province, the union confirming the venues for the first Bok matches since late 2019. Loftus Versfeld will host the first Test against Georgia on Friday, July 2, and that match will be followed by the second Test at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg the following Friday. Both matches kick-off at 7pm.

Due to Covid-19 regulations no spectators will be allowed to attend. It will be the first time that the Lelos tour the country and the match in Pretoria will be only the second encounter between the two nations at an international level. Previously, South Africa beat Georgia 46-19 at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The Springboks have not played a Test since winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup 19 month ago on November 2, 2019, while Georgia are currently competing in the European Nations Cup. They face The Netherlands next week Saturday in that tournament, and go into that match unbeaten in the competition. Their most recent victory was in March over Caspian Sea neighbours Romania, a match which they won 28-17.

The two matches will be the debut Test series for Jacques Nienamber as Bok coach. Meanwhile, the BI Lions will start their tour of South Africa on Saturday, June 3, when they face the Emirates Lions at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 3pm). Springboks v Georgia fixtures