CAPE TOWN – The Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team of 2019 added another fantastic award to their impressive list of recent accolades when they scooped the prestigious Laureus Team of the Year Award in Berlin on Monday evening.
The South African national rugby team pipped an illustrious list of top international sporting teams to lift the award in the German capital. It’s the second time the Springboks have won the Laureus accolade – the team that lifted the 2007 Rugby World Cup were awarded the prize in early 2008.
English football giants Liverpool were also in the running after clinching the Champions League crown, as well as the US Women’s Football Team (Women’s World Cup winners), Mercedes-AMG Petronas (for winning the Formula One constructors’ title), the Toronto Raptors (first Canadian team to claim the NBA Championship) and the Spanish Men’s Basketball team (World Cup winners).
#StrongerTogether 🦌 💪— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020
An incredible Rugby World Cup triumph which showed the unique power of sport to unite 🙌
Congratulations @Springboks on winning the Laureus World Team of the Year 🇿🇦#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/MHOupckGv4