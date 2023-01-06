SA Rugby contract ex-CEO Jurie Roux to conclude equity deal

Cape Town – Despite leaving SA Rugby at the end of December, Jurie Roux has been contracted by the organisation to conclude an equity deal and the handover to his successor as CEO. SA Rugby president Mark Alexander confirmed to IOL Sport on Thursday that Roux had finished a 12-year stint as the chief executive due to “things beyond his and our control”, in a reference to the fraud and corruption case involving Stellenbosch University, his former employers.

Roux had lost an appeal of an arbitration decision that went against him in December 2021, where he was ordered to pay back R37 million to Stellenbosch University for what has been termed the misappropriation of funds while he worked in the finance department between 2002 and 2010. At the time, he was also the chairman of Stellenbosch’s Maties Rugby Club, who had received the funds in question that were not due to them.

Roux has since taken the arbitrator’s decision on review to the courts. In a statement on Friday, SA Rugby once again confirmed Roux’s departure without mentioning the Stellenbosch University matter, but added that he would continue to play a role in finalising the equity deal – believed to be with CVC Capital Partners.

“To ensure business continuity and to complete ongoing initiatives, in the best interests of rugby, Roux will be contracted to complete the implementation of the mooted equity transaction, as well as the handover to his successor, who will be appointed once the equity negotiations are finalised,” SA Rugby stated. Roux, who was appointed as the CEO in 2010 and had received a four-year contract extension in 2019, said: “The players talk about leaving the jersey in a better condition than when they first received it, and my only hope is that people will say the same of my contribution in time. “It has been a period of great challenges and some great moments, and I would like to thank my local and international colleagues and our commercial partners for the support they have given to rugby and to me over the past decade.

“I worked with a fantastic group of people daily, and together, we have built something amazing that truly unites and inspires our country. Thank you to all the loyal and hardworking staff of SA Rugby; all of you have contributed to the achievements of rugby.” ALSO READ: Bulls must find their mojo in the Welsh valleys The governing body said that the process to appoint a successor would be advised in due course, and that an acting CEO would be announced before the end of January.

The names of Bulls boss Edgar Rathbone, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee and MyPlayers chief Eugene Henning have been mentioned in various rugby circles as the leading candidates. Alexander praised Roux for his efforts over the years. "Jurie Roux has consistently emphasised his loyalty to the organisation and his desire to do what is in its best interests. I have never doubted Jurie's commitment to SA Rugby, and this decision was not an easy one for anyone who has worked closely with Jurie for more than a decade – both here and overseas," he said.